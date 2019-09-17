Mugabe’s mansion does not belong to him ―Nephew

The former Zimbabwe president, Robert Mugabe, according to his nephew who doubles as the family spokesman said the mansion “Blue Roof” does not belong to him.

Mugabe’s body is being kept in the same house after an official state funeral service without a burial was held at the National Sports Stadium in Harare on Saturday.

Mugabe spent most of his life as president in the multi-storey 25-bedroom mansion, which was reportedly built by the Serbian company, Energo- project, IOL News reported.

Construction of the opulent development was completed in 2003.

“It leaves (former) president Mugabe without a house in Harare,” he said in Zvimba.

According to the Zimbabwe Herald, Mugabe’s party ZANU-PF has title to the former President’s houses. These include the imposing Blue Roof mansion in Borrowdale and a Mount Pleasant property occupied by his daughter, Bona.

The present President of Zimbabwe, Mnangagwa is reported to be in charge of the issue of the property.

“The issue of properties is being handled by the President. He is handling the issue to ensure the family is safe.” The Nephew said.

Vanguard News.