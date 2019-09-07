Mr Bigg’s rejigs operations, rolls out contemporary restaurants

By Moses Nosike

Mr Bigg’s, the quick service restaurants arm of UACN of Nigeria, being run by its subsidiary, UAC Restaurants Limited has revved up its service by remodeling its restaurants in a new initiative aimed at positively redefining the lifestyle of its numerous customers.

The new initiative is principally aimed at sustaining the heritage of the 33 years old outfit by raising the customer service to a new level.

The foremost indigenous and largest fast-growing QSR business in West Africa, with over 100 restaurants in Nigeria started as fully company owned before it transformed into partial franchise, and later full franchise.

The new initiative according to Marketing Manager, UACN Restaurants, Mrs. Ethel Mba, is to remodel the restaurants into a scintillating go-to restaurant of high value lifestyle.

Speaking at the pioneer model Restaurant located at Victoria Garden City, VGC, Lekki, Lagos, during a media tour of some restaurants on Wednesday, Mba added that the new approach promises to sustain excellence in wide variety of dishes, pastries and confectioneries to the delight of its teeming consumers, which is the heritage of Mr Bigg’s.

She explained that the VGC restaurant which was opened on the 9th of July, 2019 will remain the ‘signature poster’ for all the other restaurants in the new concept, aimed at bringing world class meal experience for Nigeria consumers with regards to customer service and restaurant ambience.

The VGC Restaurant presents a cozy ambience backed up by excellent service delivery by professionals to give customers unparalleled experience in a friendly setting. The conveniences, the downstairs lobby, the upper lobby are world-class, coupled with an excellent Kiddies Corner named “Duplin Planet” are aimed at providing the whole family with unforgettable experience.

Vanguard