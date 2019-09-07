Most female celebrities sleep around to maintain expensive lifestyle – Princess Shyngle

By Ayo Onikoyi

Tiny waist actress, Princess Shyngle recently revealed the terrible things celebrities do just to keep up with a social media lifestyle.

In a video she shared on her Instagram page, the Ghana-based Gambian actress stated categorically that most celebrities, especially the females who look happy on social media are living in pure pain and sorrow behind the scenes for survival because they do many disgusting things to keep up with high maintenance living.

“You go on social media and you see a lot of Instagram models or celebrities living this life that you think is the best life, traveling and having all the designers, and you think they are happy but trust me, most of them are miserable. They are sad, they are full of regrets because they’ve done so many terrible things to achieve all these goodies that you see them flaunting on social media. These are people that don’t have peace of mind.

“These are people that are so unhappy. Because they are either sleeping with somebody’s husband for money or they are sleeping with some governor or some senators, all these rich guys that would give them the lifestyle that they want. These are men that they don’t love, these are men that they are not attracted to, these are men that they are actually disgusted by,” she said.

Vanguard