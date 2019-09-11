By Peter Okutu

THE Nigeria Society of Physiotherapy, weekend stated that more than 1.5 million cases of chronic pain are recorded every year in the country.

The Vice President, Nigerian Society of Physiotherapy who is also an Emory fellow, Emory University, United States of America, Dr Nnenna Nina Chigbo stated this during the “2019 Annual Public Lecture” organized by the Ebonyi State chapter of the Nigeria Society of Physiotherapy at the Alex Ekwueme Federal University Teaching Hospital, Abakaliki.

Delivering a lecture with the theme: “Chronic Pain – A menace to the aging populace”, Dr. Chigbo defined chronic pain as “an unpleasant sensory and emotional experience associated with actual or potential tissue damage, or described in terms of such damage.

According to her, chronic pain has been linked to restricted mobility, opioid dependency, anxiety, depression, and reduced quality of life as it increases with age, and by the age of 70 pain affects 79 per cent of women and 53 per cent of men.

“The Ibadan Registry estimates more than 1.5 million cases of chronic pain per year in Nigeria. Chronic pain is pain that is ongoing and usually lasts longer than three months. This type of pain can continue even after the injury or illness that caused it has healed or gone away. Pain signals remain active in the nervous system for weeks, months, or years. Some people suffer chronic pain even when there is no past injury or apparent body damage.

“Chronic pain is linked to conditions including, Headache, Arthritis Cancer, Nerve pain, Back pain, Fibromyalgia pain. In management of pain, treatment should aim to decrease the intensity of acute pain in an effort to reduce or prevent permanent changes in the nervous system that may result in chronic pain.

“One of the more long-standing recommendations of chronic pain rehabilitation is to reduce pain behaviors.”

In his speech, the Chairman of Ebonyi State chapter of Nigeria Society of Physiotherapy, Anekwu Emelie Moris stated that “This day was set aside by the World Confederation of Physical Therapy (WCPT) the world body that sees to the unity and promotion of physical therapy in the world to which Nigeria Society of Physiotherapy is a member organization.”

“Yesterday, we were at the Democracy Estate Primary School, Aguogboriga, Abakaliki to commission a volleyball court which we built as part of our Corporate Social Responsibility. This is our own small quota in the promotion of Physical activity which is core to physiotherapy practice.”

Declaring the event opened, the Chairman of the Ocassion, Dr. Emeka Onwe Ogah (Chief Medical Director, Alex Ekwueme Federal University Teaching Hospital, Abakaliki represented by the Servicom Nodal Officer/Deputy Chairman Medical Advisory Committee, Dr. Nnadozie Ugochukwu congratulated NSP for organizing the event at such a time.

