Monarch, youths accuse politicians of plotting to divert DESOPADE fund

By Victor Young

THE Obi of Abavo in Ika South Local Government Area of Delta State, Uche Irenuma II, and youths of the kingdom have accused some unnamed politicians in Ika nation to divert monthly funds meant for youth empowerment.

Delta State Oil Producing Area Development Commission, DESOPADEC, an interventionist arm of the state government, releases certain funds to oil bearing ethnic nationalities to assist youths improve their businesses.

But Obi Irenuma, in a letter to the state chairman of traditional rulers’ council, Obi Emmanuel Efeizomor, expressed fears that the money might no longer get to the end users as intended by DESOPADEC.

He appealed to Efeizomor, who is the Obi of Owa Kingdom, to wade in and stop the planned diversion of the funds, even as he called on Ika sons and daughters to take a cue from how funds are being disbursed by oil bearing ethnic nationalities in the state.

Besides the Obi, youths in the community have called on the chairman of DESOPADEC, Mr. Michael Diden, to take steps to stop the plots by the said unnamed politicians to divert the money meant for their empowerment.

A letter by President of Abavo Youths Association, Godwin Ijiebor; Vice President, Igweh Emma; Secretary, Amamosa Jude, and Public Relations Officer, Okoh Miracle, expressed their unflinching support for the Governor Ifeanyi Okowa administration.

Vanguard