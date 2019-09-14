Moet Abebe teases fans with steamy Instagram photos

Popular Nigerian video jockey, actress and TV presenter, Laura Monyeazo Abebe, simply known as Moet Abebe, recently shared a semi-nude picture of herself with her body covered in silver spray on Instagram.

Recall that Moet Abebe had in an Instagram post in April told her critics that they can call her a prostitute but they should not forget to credit her for the work she puts into her broadcasting career.

The 30-year-old posted the picture on her Instagram page on Thursday. She captioned it:

“The silver lining. Thank you all for going on this journey with me.”

The University of Manchester graduate, who calls herself the radio goddess, is a believer in “tasteful nudity”.

In a 2015 interview with Vanguard, she said: “If it’s tasteful and meaningful, why not? But I’m not going butt-naked. There are limits.”

Love it or not, Moet Abebe’s relentless effort at showing off her body is gaining so much momentum.