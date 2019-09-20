“The neutralized commanders are said to be Abba Mainok, Bukar Dunokaube, Abu kololo, Abor Kime (said to be of Arab origin – likely their ISIS trainer),

Mann Chari, Dawoud Abdoulaye (from Mali) and Abu Hamza.

“All these were said to be commanders of various Tumbus controlling fighters before they were decisively dealt with in the military bombardment.

“Although these names may not be real and may likely be nicknames. Nonetheless, it is an unprecedented feat to our quest of clearing the remnants of these criminals in the area.

“Consequently, efforts are ongoing to get more information on their true identities.

“The Chief of Army StafF, Lt. Gen. Tukur Yusufu Buratai had through the Theatre Commander of Multinational Joint Task Force and the Commander, Operation LAFIYA DOLE commended the troops for these great efforts and enjoined them to do more..”