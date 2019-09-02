By Kingsley Omonobi

In continuation of the onslaught against ISWAP/Boko Haram terrorists by Multinational Joint Task Force and fighter jets of the Air Task Force of Operation Lafiya Dole, scores of terrorists were on Saturday killed and their equipment destroyed at the fringes of Lake Chad.

A statement by Col Timothy Antigha, Chief Information Officer said ISWAP terrorists and equipment including weapons, ammunition, and logistics were destroyed in Tumbum Rego over the weekend.

It said, “Air interdictions conducted by MNJTF and national Air Task Forces successfully attacked and killed several fighters and knocked out equipment on Saturday, 30 August 2019 as they prepared to launch an offensive on troops location.

“Battle damage assessment has indicated that the air interdiction had a devastating impact, as pockets of ISWAP build up and logistics hidden under trees in Tumbum Rego have been in ruined.

“In a related development, ISWAP assets in Mallam Zuberu and Alagarno were also targeted and neutralized. Similarly, improvised explosive devices planted by ISWAP operatives in Layi Koura area of Nguigmi in the Niger Republic was discovered and defused by troops.

“It would be recalled that in the past couple of weeks, ISWAP suicide bombers struck in Kaiga – kindjiria; a rural community in the Republic of Chad as well as Gubio in Borno State, in an effort by ISWAP to revamp its dream of establishing a caliphate in parts of Northern Nigeria and other areas of the Lake Chad Basin.

“This blow by the MNJTF will further plunge the leadership and followership of ISWAP into more despair.”