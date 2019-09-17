Missing Millions of Naira: Army convenes court martial to try Major General Hakeem Otiki, GOC 8 Division

The Nigerian Army High Command on Tuesday inaugurated a General Court Martial (GCM) to try Major General Hakeem Otiki, General Officer Commanding 8 Division Nigerian Army, over the stealing of large sums of money put between #400million and #600 by soldiers attached to the GOC.

The GCM whose President is Lt. General Lamidi Adeosun, the Chief of Policy and Plans at Army Headquarters, also has seven other Major Generals as members while Major A. Mohammed is the Judge Advocate.

The members are Major General AA Tarfa, Commander Training and Doctrine Command (TRADOC), Major General John Malu, Commander, Nigerian Army Engineering Corps, Major General CT Olukoju, Director General, Nigerian Army Land Simulation Center, Major General CC Okonkwo, Special Adviser, Nigerian Army University, Biu, Major General Aguguo, Chief of Transformation and Innovation, Nigerian Army and Major General M Mohammed, former GOC 1 division, Kaduna.

While the prosecuting counsel is led by Major JS Obot, he is supported by Major I Suleiman, and Major Orumo.

The defence counsel for Major General Otiki has Barr Okechukwu Ajunwa, supported by Major Femi Oyebanji retired and Mr Ishaq Adekunle.

Disclosing the convening order for the General Court Martial, Lt. General Adeosun said, “I Lt. General TY Buratai, by the powers conferred on me as the Chief of Army Staff, Nigerian Army, and pursuant to Section 131 Sub Section 201 of the Armed Forces Act, Cap 20, Laws of Nigeria 2004, hereby convene this General Court Martial to assemble at Army Headquarters Command Mess, Asokoro, Abuja on 17th September 2019.

The President said the proceedings will be guided by the Federal Republic of Nigeria Constitution 1999 as amended, the Armed Forces of Nigeria Act 2004, the Evidence Act, the Holy Bible, the Holy Quran and relevant authorities.

It would be recalled that the Army authorities in July declared five soldiers who are members of operation Harbin Kunama III in Sokoto wanted for vanishing with over #400million which they were detailed on escort from Sokoto to Kaduna on Friday, July 5th 2019.

The Five soldiers were declared wanted for robbing a very important person (VIP) at gunpoint. They are Corporal Gabriel Oluwaniyi, Corporal Mohammed Aminu, Lance Corporal Commander Haruna, Lance Corporal Oluji Joshua, and Lance Corporal Hayatudeen.

The VIP was in a white Hilux while the soldiers were in a Buffalo gun-truck.

The soldiers, who connived and rubbed the VIP at gunpoint, abandoned the gun truck at the airstrip in Jaji.

“They have since scattered in different directions including Jos, Suleja etc as indicated in last geolocation tracking” a report declaring them wanted to be stated after the incident.

It was gathered that apart from ascertaining the exact amount of money involved, the GCM is to unravel what transpired and the GOC’s involvement in the missing millions.

