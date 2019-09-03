Miss Teen United Nations Nigeria Reality TV show o host 2019 edition in Delta state

By Chris Onuoha

The 2019 Edition of Miss Teen United Nations Nigeria Reality Show is set to commence on the 30th of August 2019, where the Finalists will be engaged in camping activities for 7days until the 7th of September when the ceremonious grand finale/ Gala night will be held at Mount Ned Nwoko Resort, Idumuje-Ugboko, Delta State, A very captivating and Luxurion built Edifice in the heart of Delta.

Over 20 participating teen housemates will be engaged, trained and nurtured in activities like cooking, quiz competition, creative arts and craft, skills acquisition and sports. The idea as remarkably said by the National Directior is to expose the inert abilities of The Nigerian Teenage Girl, as well as set iconic standards for other young teens in our society.

The Project’s Director, Ms. Princess Ayoka also noted that the initiative is aimed at supporting young girls to leave a prudent and virtuous lifestyle, especially now that our cultural values and traditions may have become insignificant. She stressed that the winner of this edition must have done excellently well in all the house activities, including the voting strength of her fans and winning Tasks. The winner will go ahead to represent Nigeria at the Miss Teen United Nations World pageant in India slated for 1st-10th November 2019.

The grand finale will be attended by high-profile personalities across several sectors in Nigeria and the globe.

This glam event will be filled with lots of entertaining presentations from the finalists.

Guest musical artistes, comedians and dancers will grace the Red carpet which starts at 12pm, as the main event will officially kickoff at 2pm.

Miss Teen United Nations Nigeria Reality Show is proudly supported by Prince Ned Nwoko Foundation, a non govermental organization that has maintained consistency in its support and encouragements for impact and humanitarian activities across Nigeria.

Other notable brands and Government parastatals more significantly, Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Payporte, Delta State Ministry of Tourism and many more.

The event will be hosting dignitaries, such as Hon Prince Ned Munir Nwoko as the Grand Patron and Special guest of honor; Chief Femi Fani Kayode, former Minister for Aviation; Olorugun David Edevbie, Chief of Staff of Delta State; Hon. Ibe Kachikwu, former minister for State Petroleum; Amb. John Fashanu the ex british international and Gladiator’s exquisite host.

Many celebrities including Mrs Precious Fani Kayode, First Nigerian to win the Miss United Nation World title and Founder Snowhite Heart foundation; Former Miss Teen United Nations Nigeria and ex-bigbrother housemate Jackye Madu; Otto Orondaam Humanitarian/Founder, Slum2School foundation and many more, will be in attendance.

Vanguard