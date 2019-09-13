Miners call for rescue of kidnapped Kogi chapter chairman

As kidnappers yet to make demand

By Gabriel Ewepu

Miners under the auspices of Miners Association of Nigeria, MAN, yesterday, called on the Nigerian Police Force for rescue of the kidnapped Kogi State Chapter Chairman, Yunusa Oruma.

The National President, MAN, Kabir Kankara, made the call on a telephone chat with Vanguard, which Kankara described the development a sad one for his association said the police should do its best to safely rescue and return the victim back to his family.

Gunmen numbering eight on Sunday evening abducted Oruma from his residence while relaxing with the family, at Ankpa Local Government Area of the State, and since then nothing have been heard about him.

He said: “It is a very sad development and we have made an official report to the Kogi State Police Command, which we believe the law enforcement agencies will take necessary action is rescued and returned home hale and hearty. We are also praying to God to rescue our man.

“For whatever reason this kidnap was done, we do not know, and we are appealing to those who have kidnapped him to fear God and see that he is released unconditionally.

“Our members are also on the issue and have done well by reporting to the police. We are praying to God to give the law enforcement agents the wisdom and do the needful.”

Meanwhile, he said no ransom has been demanded by the abductors, “We at the headquarters have not received any call for ransom from the kidnappers or from our members in Kogi State neither from his family. I have not received any information in that respect.

“We don’t have money to pay any ransom because we are not money making association, but just an umbrella where like-minds gather and share one interest and pursue common goal.

“Definitely, this is somebody, to the best of my knowledge, rich enough to pay any ransom. Be that as it may, we are pleading with the kidnappers to release this man unconditionally.”

The miners’ boss also said there was no political undertone behind the kidnap based on reports reaching him from members of his association in Kogi State.

“We do not know how much politicking that goes on in Kogi State and to the best of our knowledge and information we have received from our state chapter ion Kogi there is no indication of any political undertone so far.

“Nobody has told us that he is not in good term with politician A or he has stepped on the toes of politician B. To the best of our knowledge we have not heard anything about that. If there is we don’t know,” he said.