Militants lauds Buhari, await ‘next level’ for N’Delta

By Emma Amaize

WARRI- THE Reformed Niger Delta Avengers, RNDA, and a coalition of nine other militant groups, on Wednesday, said the people of Niger Delta were full of expectations as they look forward to the manifestation of President Muhammadu Buhari’s “Next Level” agenda in the oil-rich region.

Commanding Officer of the assembly, self-styled “Major General” Johnmark Ezonbi, in a statement, Wednesday, congratulating President Buhari for re-confirmation of his victory in the February 23 presidential election by the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal, said the triumph was particularly for the people Niger Delta.

His words: Niger Deltans are full of expectations as regards the ‘Next Level’ agenda of Mr. President in delivering his mandate vis a vis dividend of democracy.”

“The landmark judgment is not just a victory for President Buhari and the APC as a party, but all Nigerians at home and in Diaspora, particularly Niger Deltans. The victory is a reaffirmation of Buhari’s high-level integrity, zero tolerance for corruption and genuine willingness to develop the long- neglected Niger Delta region.

RNDA lauded President Muhammadu Buhari “for not interfering or using his powers as the commander- in- chief to usurp, suppress or cajole the functions of the judiciary to get a favourable judgment, but allowed the litigation process to go on transparently.”

The militant group said Buhari’s genuine efforts and willingness to turn the economic and infrastructural tide of the country for good, particularly the development of the Niger Delta was “the singular reason why the RNDA supported and endorsed President Muhammadu Buhari and worked hard for his victory in the creeks at the presidential election.”

“On this note, the RNDA want to use this medium to specially commend Prof Charles Dokubo, the Coordinator of the Amnesty Program/Special Adviser to Mr President on Niger Delta for his tireless efforts and commitments to re structure and transform the Amnesty program.”

“We also note that his contributions in engaging critical stakeholders, various youth groups, ex militants, traditional rulers and religious leaders across the region in support of President Muhammadu Buhari at the presidential election in the Niger Delta aided the overwhelming victory of Mr President in the region.

“Other notable Niger Deltans, including High Chief Professor Jasper F Jumbo and a highly respected leader, High Chief Michael Johnny, also worked hard to deliver Mr President in the creek and secure the highest votes for him in Gbaramantu kingdom, Warri South West local government area Delta state,” they added.

RNDA restated that it was prepared to resume hostilities in the region if some misguided leaders pressurize President Buhari to remove Prof Dokubo and replace him with those who did not work for his victory in Niger Delta.