Mildred Okwo’s ‘La Femme Anjola’ talks s3x, love, forbidden romance

Mildred Okwo’s latest project, ‘La Femme Anjola’ is a few months around the corner and judging from the snippet made available on her Instagram handle a few weeks ago, this one is going to be another hit because it has the classic ingredients; love triangle, sexy scenes, forbidden romance, and Rita Dominic looking all shades of divine.

Details are sketchy, but a teaser poster released earlier describes the film as a tale of love, sex, greed and the Nigerian dream. Lasting exactly 18 seconds too short, this primer has fast rising Battleground actor Nonso Bassey in the male lead role looking like a man out of his depths. Everyone suspects he is romantically involved with Dominic’s titular character and even though he denies the accusations by his girlfriend played by Sense 8 actress Mumbi Maina, the steamy visuals that follow suggest a different story entirely.

But who can blame him? Dominic’s Anjola is positively glowing and even though everything about her — the disinterested way she takes a drag on her cigarette, the sex appeal oozing forth- screams danger, she is also as irresistible as they come in this snippet.

La Femme Anjola is Okwo’s first feature-length since 2016’s Surulere and reunites the acclaimed director with Rita Dominic and Femi Jacobs of The Meeting. Okwo and Dominic’s creative partnership commenced with the 2012 romantic comedy, The Meeting and has generated some of the finest reviews of both their careers.

Okwo announced on her twitter handle that a teaser will be released soon. It is early days still but La Femme Anjola looks like a winner already.

Vanguard