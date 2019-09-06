MFM now home to highest number of ‘university generals’ — Olukoya

By Sam Eyoboka

Founder/ General Overseer of the Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries, MFM, Dr. Daniel Kayode Olukoya, has described the church, established 30 years ago, as a veritable habitation for first class graduates of universities and other higher institutions.

He stated this recently while celebrating 311 members of the church who recently bagged first class degrees in different parts of the world in different universities and disciplines.

On the occasion, the church awarded them cash gifts, plaques and certificates of recognition to crown its 30th anniversary.

Pastor Olukoya, who graduated from the University of Lagos in 1980 with a First Class degree in microbiology before proceeding on a scholarship to the University of Reading, England, for his doctorate degree in molecular genetics, said the award represented his passion for the nation’s youths and their success stories, adding that rewarding the graduates for their exemplary academic performance was part of his 70-point plan for their overall development.

He said: “As part of my passion for youths, I had a 70-point agenda to ensure their success in all their endeavours. The award is one, the MFM Football Club is another. To the glory of God, both are doing well now. This award started in 2010 when we gave out 19 cars to first-class graduates. By 2013, the number of first-class graduates had risen to 77. We could no longer afford to give out cars, so we resorted to giving out cash awards.

“The 2010 announcement galvanized our youths to work really hard. They worked real hard that there was a positively embarrassing situation when out of the 10 First Class graduates from one particular university, eight of them were members of the MFM. In 2015, the number of First Class degree holders had risen to 130.

“Now in 2019, we have over 300 deserving beneficiaries from various universities and institutions of higher learning across the world. I have to call out to helpers…this certainly has gone beyond the scope of the General Overseer because General Overseer cannot afford this again.

“So we are here today to celebrate and give awards to members of the ministry who made First Class degrees in their universities from across the world and I want to use this to encourage others. So far, we have close to 250 who have benefited from this award. This is my joy and we decided to compile their testimonies, stories of how they were motivated and worked extra hard into a book and we will call it, University Generals,” he said.

The Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his wife, Ibijoke, and Akwa Ibom State Governor, Mr Udom Emmanuel were on hand to assist the wife of the General Overseer, Pastor (Mrs.) Elizabeth Folashade Olukoya in presenting the awards to the beneficiaries.

Dr. Olukoya explained further the motivation for the awards, saying: “My agenda is that I want the youths to devote their time to useful endeavours. What this has done is to encourage them to read, study hard and that has been achieved. We gave it time, so that is can encourage others to work harder. So we have over 600 First Class graduates in Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries just because of that decision.”

Answering a question on the prevalence of rape cases in Nigeria and how best to advise parents whose daughters often fall victims of predators, he said there is something in the spirit realm called magnet—-spiritual magnet.

“Like forces will always attract like forces. Parents should educate their children to make sure that they are Godly, have Godly friends and not keep company with bad friends. Most of those who were raped were raped at places they should not have been in the first place.

“I agree some may have been raped by armed robbers who did things to them, but in most cases the victims go to places where they should not go to; parties they should not go to…friends they should not mix with. And if you do not wish to be raped, there are certain clothes you should not wear and there are some exposures you should not be involved in,” he stressed.

