Breaking News
Translate

Merkel: World needs to act after hearing youth ‘wake-up call’

On 10:00 pmIn Climate Watch, Foreignby

German Chancellor Angela Merkel says there “is no doubt” that climate change is caused by humans, and that the international community needs to listen to scientists and young people around the world.

Merkel Youth
German Chancellor Angela Merkel

“We have all heard the wake-up call of youth,” said Merkel, referring to the global youth movement in support of climate protection.

“Germany has one percent of the world’s population and two percent of the world’s emissions,” Merkel said at the UN Climate Action Summit.

The German chancellor also presented some of her country’s climate measures, which the government agreed last week.

“We will phase out nuclear energy in 2022, and by 2028 at the latest phase out coal,” she said.

Similarly, she met with youth climate activist Greta Thunberg on the sidelines of the UN Climate Action Summit, according to a German government spokesman.

Her spokesman Steffen Seibert posted an image of Merkel sitting next to Thunberg at the UN on Twitter: “Meeting before the speeches at the UN Climate Action Summit: Chancellor Merkel meets Greta Thunberg.”

They both spoke at the UN climate summit later. There had been speculation over whether Thunberg and Merkel would meet while they were both in New York.

 

Vanguard News

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.