By Chioma Obinna

To improve disease diagnosis in the South-East zone of Nigeria, GE Healthcare is collaborating with Memfys Hospital to provide the SIGNA Explorer 1.5Tesla MRI system services and training on advance diagnosis of diseases.

The partnership will provide clinicians with detailed information about diseases such as cancer, neurological disorders and heart diseases.

As the only dedicated Neurosurgery hospital in South-East Nigeria, Memfys Hospital is serving a population of over 60 million people.

The new equipment will help the hospital to deliver high-quality medical services and better care to more patients across the region. The latest technologies will help improve the hospital’s diagnostic capabilities for early detection of diseases and at the same time keep up with global best practices to provide the very best for the country and West Africa region at large.

The Chief Executive Officer, Global Memfys & Co Ltd, Prof. Samuel C. Ohaegbulam, said as a leader in the neurosurgical space, they are committed to continuing providing high-quality patient care using modern, high tech and reliable equipment that meets the recommendation by the World Federation of Neurosurgical Societies (WFNS adding that acquisition of the SIGNA Explorer is a huge milestone towards the commitment.

However, Memfys hospital, accredited by the West African College of Surgeons would be providing training for young and experienced doctors embarking on a career in Neurosurgery and Spinal surgery.

General Manager for West & Central and French Sub-Sahara Africa Region, Eyong Ebai said they would continue to collaborate with private and public partners to co-create solutions to tackle pressing healthcare challenges for the region.

“With the SIGNA Explorer 1.5Tesla MRI system, the people of South-East Nigeria will not need to leave the region for such specialized services as it has been the practice in the past,” Ebai stated.