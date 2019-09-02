The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr Sunday Dare has pledged to ensure Nigeria wins Gold medals at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and break the jinx of not winning Gold since Sydney, 2000.

The minister made the pledge in an interview after receiving Team Nigeria contingent from Morocco.

Team Nigeria arrived Abuja on Sunday evening after finishing second overall at the just concluded 12th African Games in Rabat.

The minister who commended the contingent for a job well done promised to work with relevant stakeholders to ensure Nigeria wins Gold medals at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

“This is a team of champions, they have been professional and committed in spite of all odds, they came out tops just behind Egypt on the medals table.

“The result of Morocco signposts what is going to happen at Tokyo Olympics, We will go there and win not just one gold, but gold medals by the grace of God.

“This is a team that is very inspiring and we intend to keep them together, ” he said.

NAN reports that Nigeria last won an Olympic Gold at the Sydney 2000 Olympics in the men’s 4x400m, though it was formally awarded to Nigeria, eight years later due to Team USA’s disqualification on doping grounds.

Nigeria who has been participating in the Olympics since 1952 won it’s first Gold medals in Atlanta, 96 in football and Long Jump.

The country has three Gold, 10 Silver and 12 bronze since then.

At the last Olympics in Rio Olympics (Brazil) in 2016, Nigeria managed to win just a bronze medal in the football event.

The Tokyo Olympics is scheduled for July 24 to Aug. 9, 2020. (NAN)

