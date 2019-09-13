Maternal mortality: 60,000 pregnant women benefit from ETS in Katsina

By Bashir Bello

Not fewer than 60,000 pregnant women have benefitted from the Emergency Transport Scheme, ETS, an initiative of the Maternal, Newborn and Child Health, MNCH 2 to transport the pregnant women with complications to the nearest health facility without delay in order to reduce maternal and infant mortality in Katsina State.

The State Coordinator, Mohammed Dikko Abdulkadir disclosed this during the MNCH 2 Close Out dissemination meeting in the state.

Abdulkadir said maternal mortality in the state was on the increase as a result of a delay in accessing health facilities by the pregnant women experiencing any danger signs or complications hence the need for the ETS to be put in place to provide transportation support to them.

According to him, “In fact, some of the pregnant women don’t even go for Ante Natal Care, ANC and others because of lack of mobility.

“So when the MNCH came, they seek our cooperation to come on board and give our own support through the Emergency Transport Services, ETS.

“We support the pregnant women during an emergency in order to reduce maternal and infant mortality which it was discovered that delay in accessing hospital facilities is responsible for the increase in maternal mortality in our state.

“We accepted the work and we have continued to render assistance to the pregnant women.

“Since the inception of the MNCH till date, ETS has rendered assistance to over 60,000 women in the state. And were transported free of charge.

“We have over 2,000 drivers offering volunteer services under the ETS. No day, no night as we work round the clock to assist the women.

“We have a quarterly review meeting to discuss the successes and challenges and deliberate on the way forward. We also get reports from the LGAs on a number of women assisted.

“Based on the successes recorded, the Interim Chairman of Dutsi LGA donated golf for the assistance of the women,” Abdulkadir said.

The ETS Coordinator, however, appealed that more drivers be engaged to render the services in the communities just as he called for some form of interventions for the hard to reach areas with vehicles.

