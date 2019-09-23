Matawalle alerts on presence of Boko Haram fighters in Zamfara

Zamfara State Governor, Bello Matawalle Matawalle, on Monday raised the alarm over the presence of Boko Haram elements in some parts of the state.

According to him, the suspected Boko Haram members were allegedly recruited by some politicians to cause havoc in the state.

Governor Matawalle disclosed this through his Director-General of Press Affairs, Yusuf Idris at a press briefing in Gusau, the state capital.

He said the state government “is in possession of credible intelligence reports suggesting that some disgruntled politicians of the state origin are making clandestine moves to destabilize the state.

“They are intending for sinister and personal gains, collaborating with dispersed elements of Boko Haram, to launch series of attacks on innocent and peace-loving people of the state in order to scuttle the relative peace being enjoyed as a result of the peace and dialogue process initiated by the present administration.

“According to the intelligence report, the cruel and mischievous elements have perfected plans to launch the attacks in seven local government areas of the state and in other strategic places within the state capital and that two important personalities of the state are also targeted for elimination should this dastardly act succeed.

“The targeted local governments include Gusau, the state capital, Tsafe, Talata Mafara, Anka, Zurmi, Maru and Maradun while the strategic places targeted are Gusau Central Mosque and the army Mammy Market in Gusau where soft targets are known to gather both at day and night.

“The Boko Haram elements were said to have been recruited from far and wide to carry out these heinous acts between Monday 23rd September and 25th October 2019.”

The governor said it became imperative to alert people of the state on the development to guard against panic and give an update on the government preparedness, in collaboration with security agencies, to arrest the situation.

He said security had been beefed up in all the identified flashpoints and areas while stop and search operations are being intensified in all parts of the state. (NAN)

