President of Asaba Development Union, ADU, Prof Epiphany Azinge, weekend, told the Federal Government to apologize and compensate the Asaba community over the massacre of their people during the civil war in 1967.

Speaking during a press conference as part of activities to remember those who were killed 52 years ago in Asaba, Azinge said though it would not approach the International Criminal Court to file criminal and genocide cases against the individuals or groups involved in the dastardly act not because they don’t have the capacity or because they would not want to go through the rigorous process but rather the government of the day should negotiate and do the right thing timely.

He said the compensation would enable them to get a more befitting place of rest for their people who were massacred during the civil war. He, however, said that the compensation would not in any way replace the pains inflicted on them by the massacre nor make them forget their remembrance. He said they would continue to mourn, lamenting that the massacre has created a wide gulf that demands closure by way of compensating the families, “that is the closure that we seek. Even if there is a closure, we will continue to mourn our heroes”.

Azinge said: “And the closure that we seek is the closure of a much more official apology, the closure of adequate compensation to the families of the bereaved as the case may be but even if we achieve those closure as to the two things that we demand, we will continue to remember our fallen heroes”.

While urging the people not to read extra meaning to their beliefs, he said no amount of contrary views would also deter them from commemorating their dear ones. “Nobody should also imagine that we can be stopped from doing what we are doing because it is totally and fully within our rights so to do,” he said.

According to him, “the day is not exclusively meant for indigenes of Asaba, but across the board where such awkward deaths have occurred, it is another way of saying never again to such killing not for only Asaba but all over the country. “Those who suffer the same fate in Odi, Benue and other places particularly Asaba. We are not set to suffer it again”, disclosing that the memorial activities would begin on 7th of October at the Ogbesowe quarter, Asaba where the heinous massacre and genocide took place.

Azinge said they would proceed to the Oshimili south Arcade with the closing of markets in Asaba as a way of paying tributes and respect to the fallen ones, adding that proper notices have been sent and approvals were given by the relevant authorities.

He said the procession is aimed at drawing to the consciousness of the people and the government at all levels to the fact that Asaba people take very seriously the massacre of their loved ones and that something unacceptable happened on that day, stressing that the day would also serve as a unifying factor for all Asaba people around the globe.

He added that “a wreath would be laid by a Palace dignitary as a way of saying farewell to our people who died. “The respect we have for our people will not end because the people that are killed in the world wars are still being remembered. It is going to continue regardless of compensation or no compensation”.