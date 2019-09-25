Man remanded in prison over alleged murder

A 28-year-old motorcyclist, Ajayi Sanya, was on Wednesday arraigned before an Osogbo Magistrate Court in Osun State over alleged murder.

The accused was said to have ridden a motorcycle in a dangerous manner on a public highway.

The motorcyclist, who was arraigned on a two-count charge of reckless riding and murder pleaded not guilty to the charges.

.

According to the charge sheet read in court, the offense was committed on September 16, at 10:30 a.m. at Olaiya Junction, Osogbo.

The police prosecutor, Insp. Akintunde Jacob said the offences were contrary to section 18(1) of RTA cap 146 laws of Osun-State of Nigeria 2002 and punishable under section 27 of RTA cap 548 vol.6 law of Federation.

He told the court that the motorcyclist recklessly rode a motorcycle and that led to the death of one 59-year-old Awojoodu Fatai Segun

The defence counsel, Ngwu Remigus, pleaded with the court to grant his client bail in the most liberal terms.

The prosecutor did not oppose the bail application.

Magistrate Taofeek Badmus ruled that Sanya be remanded in Ilesa prison and adjourned the case till October 2.