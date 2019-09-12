The Zamfara States’s Police Public Relations Officer, SP Mohammed Shehu in a news brief Wednesday announced the police have arrested one Ibrahim Mohammed who allegedly parades himself as police commissioner and has defrauded a senator of N1.8 million.

According to the PPRO, the senator defrauded by the alleged impersonator is Senator Lawali Hassan Dan, representing Zamfara West Senatorial Zone.

Mohammed is from Moriki town in Zamfara state and reportedly parades himself as CP Usman Nagogo in charge of Zamfara.

The alleged impersonator succeeded in deceiving the senator through a phone call convincing him to make a transfer of N1.6 million to his account.

In the spirit of celebration, the senator also transferred N200,000 to Mohammed as Sallah gift to buy ram.

The fake CP had also called the lawmaker on phone and told him that he gave him three slots for cadet ASP and three slots for cadet inspector, demanding the senator to pay N2m for the slots.

The PPRO said, “Based on the complaint from the affected senator, the police commenced an investigation and they finally tracked the fake CP through his GSM and apprehended him in Gusau town.

According to the police report, Mohammed does not deny committing the offence.

The police have confiscated his Mercedes car worth N1.4 million.

