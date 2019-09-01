By Wole Mosadomi

Minna- A 32-year-old man, Nura Abdullahi who raped a 14-year-old girl in Suleja Local Government Area of Niger State has hailed himself for a mission accomplished.

Nura who was paraded before Journalists in Minna told our Crime Correspondent that he had been setting trap for the victim for a long time and that he was happy for the successful mission.

“I have been waiting for a day like this and I am happy that I set traps for her severally and at last, she fell into the trap and I have accomplished the mission of having sex with her.

With the accomplished mission, I am ready for the consequence; let the law take its course on me; I am a happy man already,” Nura declared.

The incident occurred in Mallam Shehu area in the Suleja Local Government Area of the state recently where the suspect was said to have lured the young girl into his room, camped her overnight during which he had forceful and marathon sex with her.

READ ALSO:

One Yahaya Danlami of Mallam Shehu area Suleja broke the silence of parents of the victim after embarking on a frantic and fruitless search for a whole day and ended up reporting the case to the police on August 24, 2019 of the missing girl.

The suspect was immediately trailed and arrested by a team of policemen attached to A Division Suleja following the complaint.

There had been series of complaints on the particular suspect on similar cases in the past before nemesis eventually caught up with him.

Niger State Police Command Spokesman, DSP Muhammad Abubakar who confirmed the incident said the suspect has confessed to the crime adding that he will soon be charged to court after investigation must have been completed.

VANGUARD