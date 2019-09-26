Mamador celebrates Fried Rice Day with new recipes

By Esther Onyegbula

To mark this year’s Fried Rice Day, PZ Wilmar, makers of premium food brand, Mamador, hosted its consumers to a Master Class session in Lagos, with its new seasoning cube range.

The Fried Rice Day celebration provided the Mamador brand the opportunity to demonstrate as well as showcase the health and taste benefits of the Mamador seasoning cubes.

The Master Class sessions featured two celebrity chefs and food bloggers, Ieyinwa Mogekwu – Ify’s Kitchen, and Winifred Emmanuel – Zeelicious who engaged the audience on unique, tasty yet healthy ways of preparing their favourite variants of fried rice dishes.

Speaking at the event, Ipsit Chakrabarti, Deputy Managing Director, PZ Wilmar Ltd., reiterated the company’s commitment to providing Nigerians with healthier and tastier cooking options.

“We want to enliven and encourage tasty healthy nutrition amongst Nigerians, and most importantly demystify the myth around healthy meals. Many people think that they cannot enjoy both, but the truth is that with Mamador they can.”

This event provided us the opportunity to demonstrate this possibility and we are quite pleased that our guests enjoyed the meals by our Chefs and also learned healthier options for cooking. Which for us is the ultimate goal” he said?

Guests present at the event were also treated to sumptuous meals of the different varieties of the popular fried rice dish as they joined many others around the world to celebrate Fried Rice Day.

The Category Development & Activation Manager, PZ Wilmar, Toyin Popoola-Dania added, “Mamador is committed to providing food that is healthy for you and tastes good as well. So we fortify our high-quality products with essential vitamins & minerals. We are here to walk you through your desire for more rewarding meals breaking all the myths around healthy meals”.

Guests were educated on the important role the Mamador seasoning cubes play in the preparation of the various fried rice dishes, as it provided a perfect substitute for key spices such as turmeric or curry with even better results especially the chicken cube variant which was specially formulated to give best Fried Rice and Curry appeal of the fired rice delicacy. According to her, the company ventured into the seasoning category to offer Nigerians a much healthier, valuable and affordable option, something different from the norm.