Majek Fashek’s manager cries out, “We need emergency support, we are stranded”

By Ayo Onikoyi

The world hardly had the knowledge of Majek Fashek’s critical health condition until Vanguard broke the news online penultimate Saturday via a source close to the reggae icon and his manager.

Confirming the story and sounding an alarm of the critical state of the ‘Rainmaker’, who’s currently receiving treatment in a London hospital, his manager, Uzoma Day Omenka spoke with Potpourri, giving a pathetic picture of the dire situation the musician is. Omenka revealed that a magnanimous Nigerian who doesn’t want his name in print has agreed to take care of the medical bills but they, Majek and him, are stranded in terms of accommodation, feeding and general upkeep.

He asks people to reach them on +682-256-6621 or +447448512502. Barclays Bank account 30260762 with sort code 202947. GTB account 0011211270. Hear him:

What is the current situation with Majek Fashek now?

Right now, we are in the hospital and stranded. But we are not stranded in terms of hospital bills, because a prominent Nigerian has promised to take care of that. But we are stranded in terms of accommodation and feeding. Majek has not been eating. I want well meaning Nigerians to help with his upkeep.

So far, only one person has supported with 500 pounds and I’m stranded. He’s not fit for the kind of treatment he needs and the bills are mounting. I need to pay the agent at the place we got, our luggage and bags are there. People say do fund raising. I’m not the fund-raising type and Majek himself doesn’t want it. Even in his ill health, we’ve visited a few prominent Nigerians, but you can’t force them. It’s their money.

If I hadn’t rushed him down here, he would have died. Now I have to go to Nigerian restaurants here to get him food. I’ve even gone to the Nigerian embassy. Quite alright, someone has promised to take care of his medical bills. But without food, water and proper upkeep, he won’t get well.

I don’t live here in England. I only have a house in America. I’ve been through a lot of back and forth, even while in Nigeria, I spent a lot of money, sold my car and properties. People don’t know the pain I’ve been going through since 2017. Back in Lagos, almost every week we were going to St. Nicholas Hospital. I paid through my nose. I had to even do an undertaking.

I’ve written to some influential people soliciting for funds, even gone with Majek to meet some. Right now, we don’t even have any house to go back to in Nigeria. I was paying 1.2 million naira to Metro Apartments in Lekki, 40,000 per day. I pay a cook to prepare his meals. Imagine paying that sum of money every month among other expenses without a job. My budget everyday was N100,000 because Majek had to eat his special kind of food, move around and where he lives has to be devoid of generator noise. The calcium in him used to be very high, though it’s normal now. And you know he used to be psychiatric, so he has to be calm. If those needs are not met, it’s a problem. Someone has to be with him when I’m not there.

I haven’t done anything for myself for the past couple of years. Some people have asked me if I don’t have a life of my own. But what do I do with Majek? Will I throw him away?

The Lagos State government gave us 1.5 million when I solicited for funds to travel. We eventually spent 1.8 million on flight tickets.

It has not been easy. Right now, we are stranded. No food. How can you treat someone without food? I need to cook his food, wash his clothes and check him up. Right now, he doesn’t talk, he doesn’t know his medical history. I’m the one the doctors are speaking with. Before they treat him, they have to see me and if I’m not there, he won’t take any medication because he doesn’t trust anybody.

All we need right now is a decent accommodation so that he can be going for treatments from there. Majek is very pale right now. I have lost a lot of weight myself. The doctor here has even told me that I’m sick. We need help. I can’t be sleeping with him at the hospital, I need somewhere to cook for him, wash his clothes. May God help us to survive this. We need emergency support. We need money right now. The situation is critical.

What is the diagnosis?

It’s personal. I’m not going to release that yet. Majek hasn’t granted me the permission to do so, but the doctors are really working. Majek himself is not happy with the fact that Nigerians can’t support him.

How much does he need now?

For the three months short-let apartment we got, we need 2500 pounds. I’ve even asked my brother to send me 100,000 naira, which is about 200 pounds here. There was a day I got stranded in the course of running around, I reached out to NFA president, Amaju Pinnick who helped me with 500 pounds. It was a miracle. At the Nigerian Embassy, I was told that they can’t support because there’s no budget for that. It’s really frustrating. I can’t turn myself into money. This is not Nigeria that I can go to my neighbor or people I know for help. I want to seize this opportunity to thank Captain Hosa Okunbo for his support so far, as well as Hon. E.J Agbonayinma.

When did this his present ill health begin?

24th of last month. He couldn’t even stand. I was carrying Majek inside the plane, crying. That night, I slept in the cold. He was initially at the General Hospital in Lagos for two days, because I couldn’t afford a private hospital. And at the General Hospital, they were making several demands before attending to him and I needed to go and look for money.

You don’t want to do a fund-raising?

Majek doesn’t approve of it and I believe this is something a few well-meaning Nigerians can do. I’m not interested in people’s money, I just want Majek to be well. A prominent Nigerian who doesn’t want his name mentioned has promised to take care of his medical bills and I want to appreciate him. The name of the hospital where he is now is Queen Elizabeth Hospital in London. We only need money for accommodation, feeding and his upkeep.

Vanguard