MainOne confirms landing submarine cable in Senegal, Cote d’Ivoire

By Prince Osuagwu

Data Company, MainOne has confirmed the scheduled landing of the MainOne submarine cable systems in Senegal and Cote d’Ivoire in September and October 2019 respectively.

The cable landing stations, in both countries are said to be fully built and ready for installation. MainOne is exploiting its strategic partnership with Orange Telecoms and its West African Affiliates Sonatel and Orange Cote d’Ivoire,

The cable is about7000-kilometer-long and according to CEO of MainOne, Funke Opeke, MainOne is committed to leading the digital transformation across West Africa, driving economic growth and development by enabling and empowering the ecosystem through affordable and ubiquitous connectivity.

She said: “The MainOne submarine cable is being installed by the Orange Marine specialized vessel, Pierre de Fermat vessel, which has arrived in Dakar, having picked up the fiber and ancillary equipment, including repeaters from Brest, France earlier in the month.

“It will proceed to Abidjan to conclude the laying and final splice in the month of October, with ready for service and commercial launch of the system scheduled for November 2019.

Consistent with its strong preference for deploying top of the range technology to deliver best-in-class services in the West Africa region, MainOne, as part of the landing project, shall deploy on the cable WSS ROADM Spectrum Sharing technology, the first of its kind to be deployed for commercial purpose in the world.

“This new technology will optimize the utilization of the subsea cable, by enabling multiple operators share optical spectrum on the omnibus fiber optic pair to obtain closer to 10 Terabits per second of capacity. This will be most beneficial for countries directly connected to the MainOne subsea network, and the region in general, by delivering higher volume of connectivity to achieve lower connectivity pricing that will spur the development of new digital services and promote sustainable socio-economic growth across the region,” she added.

Also, CEO of Orange Middle East and Africa, Alioune Ndiaye said: “Africa is experiencing a rapid technological evolution with mobile broadband connectivity enabling a tech ecosystem. Orange, as part of its multi-service strategy, is an important partner in the continent’s digital transformation as demonstrated by our continuous investment. we expect to see improved high speed and affordable broadband services in Senegal and Côte d’Ivoire with this partnership.”

Vanguard