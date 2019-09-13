Magu to Nigerians: don’t be in haste to make money

The Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission EFCC, Ibrahim Magu on Thursday, September 12, 2019 advised members of the public against being in haste to make money or desire to make it at all cost.

He gave the advice as he engaged residents of Kaduna State in a live radio phone-in programme on Nagarta Radio, Kaduna, as part of efforts at sensitizing them on the activities and mandate of the Commission.

Magu who was represented by the Head, Kaduna Zonal Office, Mailafia Yakubu featured in the station’s popular Hausa programme, “Rana Mudu Aiki.”

Responding to his listeners, Magu cleared the air on the size of recoveries in terms of money and properties the Kaduna Zone has so far made. He further explained to the public how the zonal office can be reached for complains; the types of cases the Commission handles, the many facets of internet fraud and synergy between the Commission and the courts.

He charged parents and guardians to monitor the activities of their children and wards, especially as trends show that youth are easy recruits for fraudulent activities.

Listeners who phoned in thanked and expressed support for the Commission, urging other agencies of government and Nigerians to collaborate with the EFCC in its effort to rescue the country from the grips of corruption.

