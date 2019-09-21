Lulu-Briggs’ wife hires spokesman to restructure famous LA Sien brand

Dr. Mrs Seinye O. B. Lulu-Briggs, Chairman of La Sien Group and Executive Vice Chairman of Moni Pulo Limited, wife of the late Oil Mogul, High Chief (Dr) Olu Benson Lulu-Briggs has hired a media top-gun, Mr Oraye St. Franklyn, as her Spokesperson as part of efforts to restructure her conglomerate and reposition the famous LA Sien brand.

Mr. St. Franklyn, a Lawyer who comes in rich with Media and Communications experience will oversee a robust media effort to give global voice and presence to her personal media matters as well as her going concerns in oil & gas, manufacturing, social services, logistics, agriculture and philanthropy among others under the flagship of the La Sien Group.

According to a statement released by Dr. Miebaka Nabiebu, Chief of Staff to Dr. (Mrs) Seinye Lulu-Briggs, Oraye St. Franklyn’s engagement is part of efforts to reposition La Sien Group globally and address personal and interpersonal media matters.