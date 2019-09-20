Lizzy Anjorin disagrees as Toyin Abraham says she gave birth at a Lekki hospital

By Ayo Onikoyi

The hot exchange between, Nollywood actresses, Toyin Abraham and Lizzy Anjorin seem to be taking a form of conversation as both keeps going back and forth with allegations and counter response

In one of their famous encounters, Anjorin claimed the actress lied to her fans that she welcomed her son, Ire, in a hospital in London whereas she had her baby in a traditional birth center here in Nigeria.

The nursing mother with the help of her publicist, Big Sam of Broadway TV, released a video showing her after she welcomed her son in a hospital in Lekki, Lagos.

On why she had her baby in Nigeria at the Vedic lifecare hospital in Lekki, Toyin Abraham said:

“I got to know this place when I came to visit Princess Shyngle, that actress when I came to visit her when she had issues and I loved how nice everyone, the doctors and nurses were. Since I had just moved into Lekki with my husband then, I decided to make this my family hospital. It has been a great experience, trust me. I am so happy and that is why I decided to have my baby in Nigeria because I trust the people here. I actually traveled out but I came back to Nigeria because I wanted him here at Vedic hospital, with trusted hands.”

Lizzy Anjorin however insisted that Toyin Abraham gave birth to her child in a traditional centre in Nigeria.

“Toyin is a liar. Even a fool knows that the video circulating was recently cooked up. You’ve seen fools, right? You are a liar. You put to birth in a traditional birth centre. I’ve said it and I’m repeating it,” she said.

Vanguard