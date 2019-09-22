Living in Nigeria now precarious, say catholic Bishops 

Catholic Bishops under the aegis of Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria have declared that living in Nigeria is now precarious for human lives.

The Bishops stated this at the end of the second plenary of the Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria , held in Abeokuta.

The Conference which issued a Communiqué jointly signed by the President and Secretary of the conference, Rev. Augustine Akubeze and Rev. Camillus Umoh respectively, urged the government at all levels to create an enabling environment for government and private sectors to create job opportunities for the country’s teeming youths.

The Bishops which observed that the federal government is overwhelmed with its power of controlling the entire security apparatus of the country, however, called for the decentralisation of the power to achieve a better result.

The communiqué reads in part, ” There are, unfortunately, still many instances of killings as result banditry, kidnapping, assassination, armed robbery, reckless use of force by security agencies and lynching Lately too, there an upsurge in the cases of suicide even among our youths.

“Furthermore the clashes between herdsmen and communities and the activities of Boko haram insurgent has continued in which many innocent people lose their lives. These make living in Nigeria very precarious.

“We recognise the efforts being made by the government to fight insecurity in the land. However, we emphasised that a lot more still needs to be done in this regard.

“We reiterate that without adequate security of lives and properties there can be no stability and enabling an environment for meaningful development.

“We observed that the federal government, in which the power to control the major security agencies is vested, is overwhelmed. There is, therefore need for proper decentralisation of these agencies for effective result.

We call on all citizens to be law-abiding and vigilant, be one another’s keeper, live by sound moral principles and above all obey the commandments of God. ”

” We urge the government at all levels to provide an enabling environment that would make it possible for both government and private sectors to create job opportunities for our teeming youths population”.

Vanguard