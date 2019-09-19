Liberia declares day of mourning after school fire

Liberia’s President George Weah has declared Thursday a national day of mourning following a deadly fire at a boarding school in the country.

Recall Vanguard reported Wednesday that a school fire believed to have broken out in the early hours of the morning when school students were sleeping in a building attached to a mosque near Monrovia, Liberia left at least 27 dead.

“This is an extremely difficult moment, not only for the bereaved families but also for us all as a country,” the president said in a statement.

He added: “We must be united in good times as well as in difficult times.”

The fire is believed to have broken out in the early hours of the morning when the Koranic school students were sleeping in a building near to their mosque, BBC reported.

Police spokesman Moses Carter told AFP news agency that the blaze may have been caused by an electrical fault, but he also refused to rule out the possibility of arson.

Investigations into the cause of the deadly fire are continuing.

