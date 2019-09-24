By Rotimi Ojomoyela, Ado-Ekiti

Ahead of the local government elections in Ekiti State, Governor Kayode Fayemi has declared that he has no favorite candidates among those jostling for positions at the grassroots level.

Fayemi advised the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state to ensure a transparent and hitch-free process for the emergence of the party’s councillorship and chairmanship candidates for the December 7 local government election.

The Governor, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Yinka Oyebode, cautioned against imposition of candidates as being alleged in some wards.

Fayemi said every effort must be made to ensure genuine consensus on candidates’ emergence, adding that clear primary should be the mode of selection, where consensus is impossible.

The Governor who restated his earlier position on a transparent process said he had no preferred candidate. He also cautioned against people dropping his name in a bid to scuttle laid down procedure.

He said: “primaries must be well done in a way that even losers will know that they lost fair and square and I have no preferred candidate anywhere. Everybody should go and work for the support of their people. After all, I went through primaries even as a former Governor and leader of the party”.

He also urged members of the party to show good examples to others by observing laid down rules of the party and ensuring that differences arising from the contest are resolved amicably.

