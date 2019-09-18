By Thompson Yamput, Plateau

The Chairman of Mangu Local Government in Plateau, Mr Lawrence Danat, has urged security personnel to arrest the killers of the village head of Kadunu in the area, Alhaji Mohammed Bayero.

Bayero was killed by suspected assassins at his residence on Sept. 15.

Chairman Danat, during a condolence visit to the deceased’s family, described the killing as “very shocking”, “barbaric” and “wicked”

“The increasing crimes in our area is unacceptable and,therefore,it has become expedient for our security operatives to live up to the expectations of the ordinary citizens.

“The assassination of Dakachi Kadunu village is very unfortunate, barbaric and wicked; it calls for proactive measures from our security operatives.

“The murderers of must be tracked down and brought to book to help reduce crime in this local government, the state and the nation, ” he said.

The chairman , who led a delegation including security chiefs on a condolence visit, pledged to improve security surveillance in villages and other settlements to curtail attacks on innocent citizens.

‘’The security situation in our Local Government Area will be reviewed and we, as citizens, must endeavour to always report any suspicious movement to the security agents,” he said.

He admonished the family of the deceased to take solace in God and be comforted.

Responding on behalf of the family and the Langai Traditional Council, Hakimi Langai, Mr Inusa Yaktol, thanked the chairman for the condolence visit.

Yaktol said that the family was shocked by the gruesome killing of their father and leader but that “we leave everything to God, who knows why it happened this way.”

While pleading with security agents to be more proactive in tackling crimes, Yaktol appealed to government to give special attention to Traditional rulers by providing security aides in their Palaces.

Vanguard