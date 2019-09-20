Hail Okowa Tribunal Victory

BY JIMITOTA ONOYUME

Chairman, Warri south local government council, Dr Mike Tidi has called on Chief Great Ogboru to stop the endless litigations over the last governorship elections and contribute his quota to the development of the state by partnering with the state government.

A statement signed by the Chairman, Dr Tidi also described the victory of governor Ifeanyi Okowa at the election petition tribunal as a clear reaffirmation that the people voted massively for the governor at the general polls.

Continuing, he said the people voted for continuity in human capital and infrastructural development of the government in the state, adding that the spoke loud and clear with their votes that they were satisfied with the performance record of the governor.

On behalf of the people of Warri South local government I celebrate the victory of the performing governor of Delta state, Senator Dr Ifeanyi Okowa at the Election Petition Tribunal. The verdict has again reaffirmed the love of people of the state for the governor. It has again stressed it that the people voted massively for continuity in the area of human and capital development. The road network across the entire state , development in the health, education sectors and all other evidences of good governance across the state are clear testimonies of the performing record of the governor and why Deltans voted for him massively for a second term.

See the timely response to fix the failed portion of the Warri-Sapele federal road, our governor truly , development and the common good of Deltans are your guiding rules.

Let me also advise the opposition to join hands with the governor to impact positively on our state, no need for the wasteful litigations over an election Deltans spoke clearly and loudly on with their massive votes for the governor. “, he said