Lennox Mall,Sylvescreen celebrates indigenous creativity for Nigeria@59

by Japhet Davidson

AS part of activities marking the 59th independence celebration of Nigeria, The Lennox mall in conjunction with Sylverscreen Integrated Concepts Limited will thrill its numerous customers and art lovers to an all-inclusive art exhibition or what can be described as a special art extravaganza tagged Nigeria of our dreams.

The four-day exhibition which is scheduled to hold at its Lekki home, Admiralty Road, Lekki Phase 1, Lekki, Lagos will start on 28th of September and run till 1st of October 2019.

The exhibition which will be the first of its kind as it will bring together about 15 to 20 established and upcoming artists will feature visual art, craft, music, spoken word and poetry.

The exhibiting artists which will be lead by corporate guru turned full-time studio artist Sylvester Aguddah and other artists will feature various types of works that depict the country’s journey so far, the good, bad and ugly of this great country.

According to the CEO of Sylverscreen Integrated Concepts Limited, Mr Sylvester Aguddah, “in the last few years, the management of Lennox mall, a luxury and lifestyle mall has promoted the great artist and is doing more to promote the Nigerian and African arts through its CSR project. But in this exhibition, the mall is working with Sylverscreen integrated concepts limited, an artist management company to identify and promote more artist and their works.”

Continuing, Aguddah said, “about 15 to 20 artist will be exhibiting their works and it will not be limited to the visual artist alone, it will also feature handmade Nigeria crafts and designer wears of all kinds which will be on display on the various floors of the mall”.

The highlight of the 4-day Exhibition will be a cocktail at the atmosphere rooftop bar.

It promises to be an awesome experience and the audience will be afforded the opportunity to get art pieces at their doorsteps.

Speaking with the management of The Lennox mall on why they are into the show, they disclosed that it is part of its activity to mark Nigeria’s 59th Independence anniversary.

The event tagged Nigeria of our dreams will bring together some of Lagos’ finest artistes during a 4-day unique experience that will feature art in different forms such as, picture paintings, collages, life painting and crafts. Other highlights of the event will include music, spoken word and poetry. The event will culminate in a cocktail event at Atmosphere Rooftop and Lounge, one of Lagos’ hottest hang out spots located in the mall.

This event is in keeping with its identity, which is to promote originality, especially within the Nigerian sphere.

Lennox Mall, home to over 25 brands, mainly comprised of locally owned businesses will look to collaborate with brands and businesses who through their respective brand propositions are constantly looking to bring together the ideal Nigerian Society, with no better time to celebrate indigenity than during the Independence season.

