Lawyer tasks leaders on rule of law

By Nwabueze Okonkwo

A Lagos-based legal luminary, Martin Okpaleke, has charged Nigerian leaders to always obey the rule to drive purposeful leadership.

Okpaleke, a guest speaker at the annual law summit organised by Law Students Association, LAWSA, Nnamdi Azikiwe University, UNIZIK, Awka, Anambra State, chapter, maintained that the absence of rule of law leads to anarchy.

In the paper entitled The Nexus Between Law and Purposeful Leader-ship, Okpaleke, Proprietor and Principal Legal Counsel of Gerald-Martin & Company, noted that anarchy occurs when people act in utter disregard of the laws, just as government and the leaders act whimsically or arbitrarily beyond their powers.

According to Okpaleke, who is also a pioneer graduate of UNIZIK law faculty, “rule of law also requires that laws are responsive to the need of the society.

“The rule of law provides the terrain upon which law and purposeful leadership interact on the basis of the constitution and constitutionalism to provide good governance towards pursuit and fulfilment of the common good.”

He described good governance as a subjective term that decides how public institutions conduct public affairs and manage public resources in the preferred way, which centres on the responsibility of governments, governing bodies and public leaders to meet the needs of the masses.

Vanguard