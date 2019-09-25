By Peter Okutu

PEACE has finally returned to the troubled communities of Ogeri and Okporojo in Idima autonomous community of Afikpo South local government area of Ebonyi State.

Recall that on June 17th 2017, the affected communities had a misunderstanding over a disputed land which led to the loss of lives and wanton destruction of properties worth millions of naira in the Area.

This development shocked both the state and local government area as many lives were lost in the unfortunate incident. Governor David Umahi represented by his Deputy, Dr Kelechi Igwe, swung into action with series of interventions, peace and strategic security meetings to ensure the speedy resolution of both the immediate and remote causes of the crisis.

The state government injected N19 million to cushion the negative effects of the crisis on the people as it provided food items, welfare packages and security personnel to give the affected communities a sense of belonging and conducive environment for peace to reign.

In order to facilitate the return of the people of Ogeri who had deserted their community following the crisis, the Council boss, Dr Eni Uduma Chima embarked on the reconstruction of their Townhall to serve as both resting and meeting place for all those affected.

The Townhall can best be described as a takeoff point for all the returnees as the local government area assisted them to settle down after the two years crisis.

In a chat with Vanguard, the Chairman of Afikpo South LGA, Barr Uduma who explained that peace had returned to the affected communities stated that security personnel deployed to the troubled zone had all been withdrawn.

“This is Ogeri village hall. In June 2017 there was crisis revolving around the land dispute in which 122 buildings were burnt down. The hall was built to facilitate their coming back.

“N19m was released by the State government to tackle the crisis including 122 foams, 122 bags of rice and Ndomie, wrappers among others. Now peace has finally returned.

“We maintained the presence of policemen from 100 till all of them were all withdrawn. SEMA intervened while NEMA came later.

“The crisis has been completely settled to a large extent. What is remaining is being handled by the council of traditional rulers in conjunction with Local government area.”

Speaking also, the Village Head of Ogeri community, Chief Nkama who appreciated the state and Afikpo South local government leaderships for contributing towards the peaceful resolution of the crisis explained that more work needed to be done towards providing accommodation for all those whose houses were burnt down during the crisis.