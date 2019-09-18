Lalong made the pledge on Tuesday in Abuja when he visited the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), Mr. Usman Gur Muhammad.

“The State Government will do everything possible to remove all obstacles standing in the way of the TCN and Distribution Companies (Discos) in providing adequate and affordable power to the people of the state.

“Whenever I see anything that will benefit the people of the state, I will always follow up personally and ensure that the details are settled.

“That is why I decided to come here, today, to follow up on the issues that had earlier been raised about some encumbrances stalling your work in the state,” he said.

The governor said that with the return of peace on the Plateau, the next agenda of his administration was to industrialise the state and create employment opportunities for all citizens, particularly youths, stressing however that power supply was central to the fulfillment of his agenda.

“With the state now enjoying the ambiance of peace, we are determined to create jobs and make our people productive.

“This will also help us return the state to its pride of place as the home of peace and tourism.”

Responding, Muhammad commended Lalong for the visit which he described as a morale booster that would enable the company to accelerate its intervention in the state.

The managing director told the governor that the Makeri –Pankshin line would soon be completed, and the line from Lantang – Wase reinvigorated.

He, however, appealed to the governor to use his office as the Chairman of the Northern Governors Forum to push forward the quest for the recapitalisation of distribution companies for them to perform effectively.