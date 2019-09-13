Lalong, Matawale, other Northern govs vow to end insecurity in region

The governor of Plateau State, Simon Lalong and the governor of Bello Matawalle along with other Northern governors have reached a consensus and thus vowed to end the insecurity in the region.

The emergency meeting of the Northern Governors Forum was held at the Sir Kashim Ibrahim House in Kaduna on Thursday.

Aside from the insecurity issues plaguing the region, other issues discussed include the development of Agriculture in the region.

Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau who is the chairman of the forum presided on the meeting.

According to the statement read by the chairman, the forum has reached a resolution on how to address the current security issues which seems to be a major threat to the safety of people living in the North.

The Governors also adopted the National Livestock Transformation plan and encouraged other States not included in the pilot scheme to endeavour to join the programme.

It also noted that the Ruga plan would ensure resettlement and address the dislocated populations in the key conflict zones.

While addressing newsmen, Governor Bello Matawalle said strategy so far has been yielding positive results in restoring peace and security in Zamfara state.

Matawalle said the activities of bandits in the state were curtailed through the social intervention programmes that will make them economically viable and self-sufficient.

Other Governors present at the meeting include the governors of Sokoto, Jigawa, Kwara, Niger and Nasarawa while the remaining were represented by their Deputies.

