Lagos to begin assessment of public schools

By Esther Oyeniyi with Agency Report

The Lagos State Infrastructure Assets Management Agency, LASIAMA, has commenced the assessment of public infrastructure such as schools, hospitals, public buildings and MDAs across the state towards the formulation of strategic and economic reinvestment plan.

The public affairs department said the assessment will determine the current condition and level of maintenance of assets to enable the government prioritise maintenance as well as draw up an appropriate budget to fund the reinvestment plan.

The release revealed that the assessment of public schools, which has already taken place at Low-Cost Estate Nursery and Primary School Jakande Estate, Oke Afa, Lagos will be conducted by a team of engineers from LASIAMA in collaboration with the Ministry of Education.

The enabling law of Lagos State Infrastructure and Assets Management Agency, LASIAMA, was passed by the Lagos State House of Assembly in 2014 to create better management solutions for public facilities, improve cost efficiency as well as establish a system for regular maintenance and refurbishment of assets for better service delivery.

Vanguard