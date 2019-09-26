Lagos Open Tennis gets Heineken lifeline

By John Egbokhan

The 2019 Lagos Open Tennis Futures will never be the same again as premium international beer Heineken is now a major sponsor of the two-week-long tournament, serving off October 7 at the Lagos Lawn Tennis Club, Onikan.

Since its inception in 2001, the Lagos Open Tennis has remained the top tennis tournament on the west African circuit, drawing a massive number of participants from various countries from different continents.

While the organisers have managed to keep the tournament on through funds from the Lagos State government, friends and businesses indirectly and directly tied to the Alausa government, the need to raise the bar in terms of private sector sponsorship was always being explored as a way of reducing the burden on the government.

And the gains of the spirited efforts of the organisers seem to have paid full dividends with the coming on board of Heineken in next month’s tournament.

Speaking on the sponsorship drive of the organisers, the Tournament Director of Lagos Open Tennis, Prince Wale Oladunjoye expressed delight with the commitment of Heineken towards the sponsorship of the international point-awarding competition.

He noted that the partnership with Heineken would breathe a new lease of life on the Lagos Open Tennis, adding that ‘’the tennis family is delighted with this sponsorship package which we see as the way to go for the tournament’’.

Vanguard