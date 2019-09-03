As construction work begins

By Kingsley Adegboye

MOTORISTS plying the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, yesterday, experienced smooth drive despite the partial closure of the road, between Berger and Kara Bridge, which began yesterday.

This was made possible by the huge presence of men and officers of security agents and traffic management outfits drafted to the diversion spots to manage traffic.

Our correspondent, who monitored the ever-busy expressway, observed that a large number of security operatives as well as men and officers of the Federal Road Safety Corps,( FRSC), and Lagos State Traffic Management Authority ( LASTMA), had taken positions at various spots controlling traffic into and out of Lagos.

Though the traffic was moving slowly at the points of diversions, it was not static at any point either inward or outward Lagos.

The construction giant, Julius Berger, had last Thursday announced the closure of a portion of the road for reconstruction which began yesterday.

Meanwhile, the Lagos State Command of FRSC yesterday said no motorist will suffer during the reconstruction of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway if all motorists observe lane discipline and road diversion signs.

The FRSC acting Sector Public Education Officer, Ms. Bisi Sanusi, said the command, in partnership with other traffic control agencies, had taken measures to mitigate motorists’ hardship along the affected corridor.

Sanusi said: “Vehicles will be diverted to the other side, but we have a lot of traffic control personnel on the road. They are to ensure sanity and lane discipline so that no one will waste time unnecessarily on the road in and out of Lagos. The main thing is for motorists to maintain their lanes. If they maintain their lanes, everyone will be able to move in and out of the state.

“It is a moving traffic. It is not a bad situation. There are diversion signs that need to be obeyed. So many traffic agents comprising officers from the FRSC, Police, LASTMA and TRACE are on ground to enforce compliance to diversion signs and lane discipline.

“For any obstruction occasioned by break down of vehicles, we have FRSC tow trucks on ground which will be complemented by that of the Lagos State Emergency Management Authority. We will remove all impediments so that people do not spend too much time on the road.

“We are assuring motorists that they will not sleep on the road because everything that is needed to be done is in place. Some officers would work also at night if traffic extends to the night. The corps has also withdrawn officers from other commands to join in the work. There will be a shift by our personnel on the corridor.”