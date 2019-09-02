Lagos-Ibadan Expressway: Motorists must obey directives —FRSC

The Lagos State Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) said on Monday no motorist would suffer during the rehabilitation of the Lagos-Ibadan expressway if all observe lane discipline and road diversion signs.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the construction company, Julius Berger, had announced the closure of a portion of the road to allow for reconstruction which began today.

Ms. Bisi Sanusi, the FRSC Acting Sector Public Education Officer, told NAN on Monday that the command, in partnership with other traffic control agencies, had taken measures to mitigate motorists’ hardship along the affected corridor.

“Vehicles will be diverted to the other side, but we have a lot of traffic control personnel on the road.

“They are to ensure sanity and lane discipline so that no one will waste time unnecessarily on the road in and out of Lagos.

“The main thing is for motorists to maintain their lanes. If they maintain their lanes, everyone will be able to move in and out of the state. It is moving traffic. It is not a bad situation.

‘There are diversion signs that need to be obeyed,” the FRSC officer said.

“For any obstruction occasioned by break down of vehicles, we have FRSC tow trucks on ground and will be complemented by that of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency.

“We will remove all impediments so that people do not spend too much time on the road.

“We are assuring motorists that they will not sleep on the road because everything that is needed to be done is in place,” she added.

Sanusi said that some officers would work also at night if traffic extended to the night.

According to her, the corps has also withdrawn officers from other commands to join in the work.

She said that the work would be carried out on shift on the corridor.

Sanusi urged motorists to use other alternative roads to lessen the usual pressure on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

NAN reports that the partial closure is to carry out reconstruction of Berger Bus Stop to Kara Cattle Market portion of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.