Lagos Govt., NGO partner on free surgery to mark Sanwo-Olu’s 100 days in office

The Lagos State Government has partnered with the Benjamin Olowojebutu Foundation (BOF), a non-governmental organisation, to provide free surgical intervention for 100 people in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that this was part of the activities marking the 100 days in office of Gov. Babajide Sanwol-Olu.

The state Commissioner for Health, Prof Akin Abayomi, in a statement on Sunday, said that the surgical intervention would be for people with lipomas, breast lumps, hernia and fibroid.

Abayomi said that the surgical intervention, tagged “100 in 100”, would start with the screening and selection of patients which, he said, would hold between Sept. 2 and Sept. 6, at Ijede General Hospital.

He said that the surgeries would hold immediately after at designated general hospitals which would be communicated to the selected patients.

Abayomi added that aside the screening and surgery, medical consultations and dental services would be provided to patients at no cost.

The commissioner stressed that the programme would provide an opportunity for people to benefit from free health services that would improve their wellbeing.

He said that the programme, like other free medical interventions earlier organised by the state, was to improve access to quality healthcare services towards achieving universal health coverage.

Abayomi commended the NGO for collaborating with government in a humanitarian venture that sought to offer succour to the less privileged in the state.

He said that his ministry was always open to collaboration from well-meaning individuals and organisations whose ideals and mission aligned with that of government to ensure that citizens lived healthy and productive lives.

He urged the residents with specified ailments to take advantage of the opportunity offered by the programme to get the needed help.

“I also wish to encourage everyone, not just in Ijede, Agbowa or Ikorodu, but across the state, to take advantage of this opportunity to get free health checks from qualified medical professionals,” he said.

The statement quoted Dr Benjamin Olowojebutu, the Executive Director, BOF, as saying that his organisation was happy to collaborate with the state government to offer help to the citizens and impact their lives positively, in line with the foundation’s mission. (NAN)

