Kwara NUT chairman calls for improved welfare for teachers

The Chairman, Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), Kwara chapter, Mr Toyin Saliu, has called for improved welfare for teachers in the interest of the Nigeria education system.

Saliu made this call in Ilorin on Thursday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), saying that teachers remained the drivers of education.

According to him, teachers are being maltreated but they deserve better treatment for offering their services to produce leaders in the country.

“Government at all levels must start seeing teachers as the most important citizens in the country. Government must pay them on time and stop owing them.

“Stop promoting teachers without any financial backing or depriving them their promotion arrears. Teachers are not slaves.

“We claim we want to improve education standard in the country, yet we are carelessly handling teachers’ welfare. How is it possible to achieve this without treating our teachers well,” he queried.

The chairman, therefore, called for a change of approach towards handling teachers’ welfare for education standard to improve.

Saliu also lauded the Kwara Government for taking giant efforts to conduct competency test for principals and vice principals in the state.

He described the gesture as a morale booster, which would allow merit to count in attaining such sensitive career posts.

Saliu, however, advised teachers to make discipline their watchword and be committed to service delivery. (NAN)

Vanguard