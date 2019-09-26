Kuje Chairman’s wife tasks mothers on exclusive breastfeeding

The Wife of the Chairman, Kuje Area Council, FCT, Hajiya Salamatu Sabo has called on nursing mothers in the country to engage in exclusive breastfeeding of their children.

The Chairman’s wife made the call during a-one day sensitisation on exclusive breast feeding for lactating mothers in Kuje on Wednesday.

She said that exclusive breastfeeding was the best way to provide ideal food for healthy growth and development of infants.

According to her, there is need to enlighten women and ensure increase in exclusive breastfeeding as well as reduce infant and child morbidity in the country.

“Breast milk is the natural first food for babies; it provides all the energy and nutrients that the infant needs for the first six months of life.

“The start of a woman’s pregnancy until her child’s second birthday represents a critical window of opportunity for the development of the child.

“Exclusive breastfeeding also contributes to the health and wellbeing of mothers, and it also helps to space children, reduces the risk of ovarian cancer and breast cancer.

“Exclusive breastfeeding reduces infant mortality due to common childhood illnesses such as diarrhea or pneumonia, and help quicker recovery during illness,” she said.

She called on breastfeeding mothers to always maintain a hygienic breast to avoid the transfer of bacteria’s to their babies.

She also enjoined participants at the event to avoid using traditional herbs for babies as the breast milk contains nutrients the baby require to grow healthy.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that highlight of the event was the presentation of gifts by the wife of the chairman to the best breastfeed babies to encourage breastfeeding in the area.

vanguard