Kogi: We haven’t disqualified any candidate, says INEC

By Omeiza Ajayi

In the wake of speculations regarding the candidacy of some contestants in the forthcoming governorship election in Kogi State, the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has denied disqualifying any of the candidates, describing such speculations as premature.

Responding to Vanguard enquiries on the purported disqualification of some of the candidates on account of age, Chief Press Secretary to the INEC Chairman, Mr Rotimi Oyekanmi, however conceded that the deadline for withdrawal and replacement of candidates lapsed on Monday, September 23.

“According to the Timetable and Schedule of Activities for the Bayelsa and Kogi Governorship Elections, INEC will publish the final list of nominated candidates on 17th October. However, the deadline for withdrawal by Candidates or replacement of withdrawn candidates elapsed yesterday 23rd Sept. Remember that the last day for the submission of nomination forms by political parties is 2nd October.

“Therefore, it is premature at this stage to insinuate that INEC has disqualified any political party”, he stated.

According to him, “the Commission has not yet taken a decision on the disqualification or otherwise of Political Parties or their candidates”.

INEC had on September 12 disclosed that some of the candidates fall below the age limit sanctioned for participation in the polls.

Under the “Not Too Young to Run Act”, candidates standing for governorship elections are expected to have attained the age of 35, but the commission said its preliminary review of candidates’ particulars showed a breach of the law.

“The publication of the personal particulars of nominees is for members of the public to make any claims and objections regarding these candidates, as required by law. Similarly, the Commission has observed from a preliminary review of the list and personal particulars submitted by the political parties that some of the Governorship and Deputy-Governorship candidates are below the minimum age prescribed by the Constitution for these positions,” the Commission had said in the statement signed by Barr. Festus Okoye, a National Commissioner.

Although, INEC no longer has legal powers to disqualify candidates legitimately forwarded to it by political parties, the electoral umpire said it would notify concerned parties and as well consider further action. “The Commission will notify the concerned parties soon and subsequently consider further action”, the statement said.