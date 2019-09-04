Kogi state governor’s wife, Rashida Bello gives shelter to aged woman

By Chris Onuoha

The Wife of Kogi State Governor, Her Excellency, Mrs. Rashida Bello has yet again demonstrated her loving and kind hearted nature as she touched the life of an aged woman, Mrs Hauwawu who has suffered from challenges of having a good shelter over her head. The woman is said to come from Awawu Onujabe ayivonyi ipaku eba LGA In kogi state.

According to a post via the verified instagram handle of Kogi state First Lady, HE Rashida Bello narrated that she was moved to tears at the pitiable condition of the old Mama, whom she met during her campaign for President Buhari’s presidential ambition.

After few months, Mrs Bello has built a standard and comfortable house where mama would be living henceforth. Hauwawa on the other hand has expressed her deepest appreciation to HE Rashida Bello, for bringing such significant change and putting a smile on her face.

The Touching part in the post made by Her Excellency, which reads, “the least i could do was to make life more comfortable for the needy as long as God desires, today am grateful to God for using me to touch the life of Mama, who represents millions of indigent and vulnerable elderly people that matters to me”.

In the concluding post of the governor’s wife expressed happiness on the ability to keep her promise and fulfill her dreams. HE Rashida Bello has been described as a mother to the orphan, hope to the hopeless and the strength of the weak. Because of her devotion to charity and humanitarian activities which cannot be underemphasized!

Vanguard