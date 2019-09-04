Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello has described the shooting incidence which took place early hours of Wednesday during the opposition PDP primaries in Lokoja as sad and unfortunate.

The Governor made the statement in a press release made available to journalists in Lokoja and signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Hon Muhammed Onogwu.

Bello who expressed his disappointment with the unholy development stated that such dastardly acts were an affront to the security of lives and property which are the primary achievement of his administration and the one thing Kogites have come to take for granted in recent times.

The Governor remonstrated with the opposition PDP for failing to keep the law, especially as the rival All Progressives Congress (APC) which is the Governor’s party had demonstrated less than a week ago that such events can hold without unwelcome incidents of any kind.

The Kogi State helmsman who said details of the shooting were still sketchy however noted that the gunfire incident may not be unconnected with the usual do-or-die politics of some of the opposition aspirants whose desperation to win at all costs has led to such violence and crises in the state, including this one.

The Governor directed the security agencies to get to the roots of the matter immediately, declaring that it portended grave danger to the state’s gubernatorial elections scheduled for November 16. He promised to update the public as soon as he has been fully briefed by the law enforcement agencies.

Commiserating with the injured delegates and the families of an alleged sole dead victim, Governor Bello assured the people of Kogi State that this is one incident which will not be swept under the carpet no matter the status of those involved.

In spite of the ugly incident, the Governor repeated his commitment to institutionalise lasting peace in all parts of Kogi State and insisted that same remained non-negotiable. The Governor who declared that socioeconomic development cannot thrive with violence and thuggery as the order of the day urged the opposition to play by the rules while assuring citizens of their security always.

VANGUARD