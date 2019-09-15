By Boluwaji Obahopo – Lokoja

Former Governor of Kogi State, Clarence Olafemi has said his weekend visitation to governor Yahaya Bello was because of impunity in the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and that he may be dumping the PDP for APC soon.

Speaking at his residence in Lokoja on Sunday, Olafemi noted that PDP has cheated on him several times and he cannot continue to stay in the party,

“I am one of the strong members of PDP in the state, yet the National Working Committee of the party failed to recognise my input and effort for the party.

“I was the running mate to Jubril Isah in 2015 Governorship primary election of the party but we were later replaced by the party and brought in Captain Idris Wada and Yomi Awoniyi as running mate without any reason.

“In 2019 general election, I was one of the Senatorial aspirants from Kogi west, I was denied from contesting as the party imposed Senator Dino Melaye who just decamped from APC back to PDP.

“My Governorship aspirant in the just concluded primary of the party, Alhaji Abubakar Ibrahim Idris was denied of the Governorship ticket of the party by some power to be in the party and gave victory to Engr. Musa Wada because they hate Alhaji Ibrahim Idris the former governor of the state.

“With all these impunities how do you expect me to continue staying in PDP? Am not the first person to decamp from one party to another. President Mohammadu Buhari and my mentor Alhaji Abubakar Atiku all decamped from one party to another. Am not going to be the first or the last.

“I had a fruitful discussion with Governor Yahaya Bello and am very satisfied with the outcome of our meeting.”

Olafemi who was also former speaker Kogi state House of Assembly noted that he will follow due process when he is going to decamp from PDP to APC stressing that he will do it openly and very soon.

